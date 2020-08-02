Lapides Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up 3.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 4,800,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,401. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

