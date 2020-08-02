Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises about 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ATGE traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 444,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,244. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

