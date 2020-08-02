Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for about 3.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Huntsman worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,016,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 40.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $7,797,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

