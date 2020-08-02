Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,400 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard comprises about 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 88,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $405.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

