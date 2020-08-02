Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of FL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,512. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

