Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Stratasys worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $19,189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SSYS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 570,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,849. The company has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

