Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Teradata makes up about 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Teradata worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 49,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $41,325,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. 1,058,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

