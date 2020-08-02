Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.
NYSE LEJU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,025,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,011. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
