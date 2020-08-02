Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE LEJU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,025,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,011. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leju by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leju by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 135,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.