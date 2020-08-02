Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 3,241,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

