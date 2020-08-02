LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 218,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

