LINA (LINA) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINA has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $6.57 million and $230,682.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.64 or 0.05079723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00051432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030020 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

