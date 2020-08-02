Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its third quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. Linde also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-7.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.24.

LIN opened at $245.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

