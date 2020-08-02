LiteCoin Ultra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $1,620.85 and $3.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,126.11 or 3.13166480 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020844 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

