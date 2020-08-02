LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 2,965,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.