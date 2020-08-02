Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 149,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $389.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.60. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

