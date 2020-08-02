Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 149,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $389.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.60. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
