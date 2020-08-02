LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Shares of LTC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 817,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

