LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. 128,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,699. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

