Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

