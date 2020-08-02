Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidus Investment worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 92,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,659. The company has a market cap of $211.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

