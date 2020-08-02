Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,913,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

