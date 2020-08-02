Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.48. 5,154,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

