Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.42. 3,022,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.