Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

