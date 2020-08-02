Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
