Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.