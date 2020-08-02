Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.18. 2,479,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

