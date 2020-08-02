Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 283,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

