Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $925.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $895.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,044.54. 55,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $937.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.26. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 37.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

