MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.67-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.93-4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 2,416,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

