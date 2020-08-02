Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.97.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

