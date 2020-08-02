Matchpool (GUP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,026.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $249,511.48 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.05094784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00051671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

