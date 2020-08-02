Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

