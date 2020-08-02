MediBloc [ERC20] Market Capitalization Reaches $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io and Coinsuper. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.05102357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00030409 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Upbit, CPDAX, Bittrex and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

