Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

