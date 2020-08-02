Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Metlife by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,041. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.