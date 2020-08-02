Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.70-23.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91873-2.97891 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY20 guidance to $22.70 to $23.20 EPS.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $39.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $935.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,751. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $953.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
See Also: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.