Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.70-23.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91873-2.97891 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY20 guidance to $22.70 to $23.20 EPS.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $39.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $935.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,751. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $953.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $733.20.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

