Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.25002-746.32734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.59 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-23.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $733.20.

Shares of MTD traded up $39.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $935.00. 248,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $823.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.60. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $953.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

