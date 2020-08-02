Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.75. 110,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

