Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 115.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,285. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.78. Mistras Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.