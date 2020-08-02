Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $100.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.18.

PTC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 994,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in PTC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

