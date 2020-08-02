Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $460.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $439.20. 1,745,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,794 shares of company stock valued at $48,071,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,982.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 131,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

