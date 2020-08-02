Mobileiron’s (MOBL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,963. The stock has a market cap of $718.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.51. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 96.72% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,300 shares of company stock worth $956,544 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

