Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.20-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.8-18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.96 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. 614,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,999. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

