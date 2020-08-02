Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 143.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after buying an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

