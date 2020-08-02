Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

