Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 204.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

NYSE:MCO opened at $281.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Get Moody's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.