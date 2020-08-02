Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,831 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. 703,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,756. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

