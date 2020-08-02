Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 23,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,808. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

