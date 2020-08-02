National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NGG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 306,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Grid by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after purchasing an additional 154,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 390,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

