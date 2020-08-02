Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NNA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.09%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

