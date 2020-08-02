nDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $16,574.67 and $17.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

